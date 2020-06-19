PCB extends contracts of all domestic players, coaches

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced that it will extend the contracts of all domestic players and coaches which were set to expire on June 30.

The contracts will now be effective till July 31 before the new 12-month contracts will come into effect from August 1.

The decision has been made by the High Performance Department, which is presently busy carrying out a 360 degree appraisal of all its coaches. The process is expected to conclude early next month with the six Cricket Association sides to be confirmed by the end of July.

In the 2019-20 season, the PCB had offered 192 contracts to the domestic cricketers of which 186 cricketers had accepted the contracts.

“As part of a comprehensive and extensive review process, we are conducting appraisals of all coaches, which is a three-phase process including self-assessment, interviews and feedback from players and fellow coaches,” Director High Performance Nadeem Khan said.