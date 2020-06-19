The exit of the BNP and its four members from the PTI-led coalition on Wednesday does not immediately endanger the PTI government. With the support of the PML-Q, the GDA, the MQM, BAP and others, it will still remain comfortably in government. But has a pattern been set? That will become the key question for the future. We already know the PML-Q and the Chaudhrys have been unhappy with the PTI leadership from time to time, as has the MQM. PM Imran Khan visited Karachi on Thursday to talk to the MQM leadership and perhaps win them over as fully committed supporters.

What is also significant is that there has been no immediate response from the federal government or Imran Khan to the strongly worded speech made by Sardar Akhtar Mengal in the National Assembly during the budget session. Mengal, with a long history of nationalism, made no bones about what he wished to say. He spoke of promises made to him in writing by the PTI and then broken. These promises had included an inquiry into disappearances in Balochistan, a return of Afghan refugees still based there and other schemes which would bring help for the impoverished fisherfolk at the Gwadar Port who are being hit by permits given to large trawlers belonging to overseas companies and also because there is no protection for them from the rising tide when their small boats come into the shores. Mengal spoke of the distress of the Baloch people and how it had continued to go ignored.

He also spoke of something else which would hold significance in the future. Mengal mentioned the violent past of Balochistan but also the fact that he had found no one within the ruling party to whom he could voice his complaints this time around. It is difficult to know how far negotiations will succeed with a party that generally has a reputation of a culture of democratic decision-making, with Mengal likely to take any new offer to his committees. This BNP exit could affect the PTI in many ways. The sharp words and broken promises would cut into any party. Mengal has said the people of Balochistan cannot even smell the Sui gas which runs out of their province to others and fuels industries and households there. The reservations expressed in some detail by Mengal show that there is a huge disconnect between the BNP and the PTI government, and for now it looks like only some well-thought-out strategies and steps can bring the two back together as allies.