Which century is this?

I would request Tanya Aidrus to please look into and simplify the procedure for police verification. When a person has a CNIC from NADRA then why is there a need to have police verification at all. The present verification process is a waste of time. First, one has to get a letter from the company you wish to work for. Then you go to your area thaana who will fingerprint you. From there you go to the DC's office. There your photo will be taken and then referred to NADRA which will cross-check your fingerprints. They will send you back to the DC's office with confirmation that your fingerprints match. After satisfying that you are who you say you are, the DC Office will ask you to go to the area thaana again. After one week, if all goes well you should get your police verification online.

I have three comments. In these days of Covid-19, why would the government send a person to different offices to catch the virus? Why can't a person who has committed a crime have his/her crimes listed in a government database instead of an innocent person having to run from pillar to post to prove innocence? The time and money that is wasted could be put to better use. Before the rest of the world leaves us behind, it is hoped that we will move towards the 21st century.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad