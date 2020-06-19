I am in favor of the government conducting a forensic audit of all IPPs to find out which company has been overpaid. I would particularly request the government to look into the payments made vs power produced by IPPs in the 2008-10 period. They should also look at how many days the IPP was shut down for any reason.

In 2008-10, all of Pakistan faced 12-16 hours loadshedding, which effectively meant half of the time the IPPs were shut down but there was no shortage of funds, furnace oil etc. I believe the IPPs were deliberately kept closed while they accumulated capacity payments for 24 hours a day, but the DISCOs could only sell electricity for 12 hours a day, which reduced their income by 50 percent or more. I believe this artificial electricity shortage in Pakistan was created to allow the extension in contracts to Thermal IPP's at the same high rates.

Mohammad Baseer Khan

Peshawar