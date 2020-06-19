Look at the details

This refers to the article 'A lack of vision' (June 18) by Senator Lt-Gen Abdul Qayum. The writer has criticised the PTI government on its economic policies, especially the current budget. It is a well known fact any budget that is deficit from day one can never be realistic. The PTI was totally unaware about the financial mess created over the years, especially by the PML-N; it will take years to recover from the damage done to the economy. Just to recall, the PML-N failed to fulfill promises made in its manifesto – particularly on privatisation, SOEs and making PIA a modern airline.

The writer's criticism on the PTI’s huge cabinet of 52 ministers is justified as against the 25 ministers of the PML-N government but he has forgotten that that Nawaz Sharif had two-third majority whereas Imran has coalition partners whose demands need to be met. There can be no two opinions about giving raise in pensions and salaries of retired and serving government servants, as suggested by the writer.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi