World War 3: India moves warships and fighter jets into striking distance of China

by News report

LONDON: India’s Governmentt is giving powers to the country’s armed forces to make emergency procure ments to bulk up its reserves following the intense violence that saw dozens of soldiers killed. The Economic Times in India has reported Chief of Defence Staff Gen eral Bipin Rawat has been told to work with the coun try’s three armed forces to prioritise these requirements where necessary.

Those familiar with the mat ter told the publication the Navy has also been given the green light to move its fire power close to the Malacca Strait and, if needed, any where else in the Indo-Pacific to counter any action from China, foreign media reported. Fighter jets have been moved to more advanced locations in a sign India and China could be preparing for more bloody violence.

While Delhi had initiated the dialogue to contain the conflict in Ladakh, sources close to the matter told the Economic Times the Government now does not want to take any chances, especially after the bloody battle that took place on Monday night.

On Tuesday, India said 20 of its soldiers had been killed in violent clashes with Chi nese troops at the disputed border site at the Galwan Valley in what is now a major escalation of several weeks of standoff between the two Asian nuclear superpowers in the Western Himalayas.

China’s Foreign Ministry confirmed there had been a “violent physical confronta tion” and although it made no mention of any deaths, India’s Foreign Ministry said there had been casualties on both sides.

An Indian Government source claimed no gunfire took place, with troops in stead beating each other with iron rods and stones.

China and India are blam ing each other for the deadly clashes in the snow deserts of Ladakh, which came after military leaders held meet ings in an attempt to resolve the escalating situation.

Hundreds of soldiers have been facing up to each other since the start of last month at a handful of locations, with each side accusing the other of trespassing.

But a statement from the Indian army said a group of soldiers came to blow in the Galwan Valley on Monday night, and that the two sides had now disengaged China and India had been discussing ways to de-esca late, but an Indian Govern ment source told Reuters China’s People’s Liberation Army had turned on a group of Indian soldiers.