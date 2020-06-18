FPSC announces CSS 2019 final results

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) on Wednesday announced final result of CSS Competitive Examination 2019 for recruitment to posts in BS-17 under federal government. As many as 365 candidates have qualified. Rana Tahir Ali stood first on the merit list, while Muhammad Daud Saleemi and Uzair Ali Khan got second and third positions respectively.