close
Thu Jun 18, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
June 18, 2020

FPSC announces CSS 2019 final results

Top Story

 
June 18, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) on Wednesday announced final result of CSS Competitive Examination 2019 for recruitment to posts in BS-17 under federal government. As many as 365 candidates have qualified. Rana Tahir Ali stood first on the merit list, while Muhammad Daud Saleemi and Uzair Ali Khan got second and third positions respectively.

Latest News

More From Top Story