India must avoid provocation to save itself: China

ISLAMABAD: China’s State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi Wednesday said Indian side must not misjudge the current situation and must not underestimate China’s firm will to safeguard its territorial sovereignty and if it wanted to save itself, it should refrain from provocation.

In a telephone conversation with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, he also demanded of Indian side to conduct a thorough investigation on the border clashes and punish those responsible for the incident.

"We demand that the Indian side conduct a thorough investigation on this, severely punish those responsible for the incident, strictly control the frontline troops, and immediately stop all provocative actions to ensure that such incidents cannot occur again," he said during the conversation released by Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Wang Yi said on the evening of June 15, the Indian frontline frontier troops openly broke the consensus reached at the military-level meeting between the two parties. “Once the situation in the Galwan Valley has slowed down, they (Indians) crossed the Line of Actual Control again and deliberately provoked, even violent,” he added.

He said attacking the officers and soldiers who negotiated on the spot with China led to fierce physical clashes, resulting in casualties. “This risky act of the Indian Army seriously violated the agreement reached by the two countries on the border issue and seriously violated the basic norms of international relations. China once again expressed its strong protest to the Indian side,” he said.

The Chinese foreign minister emphasized that both China and India are emerging forces with a population of over one billion people, and accelerating their own development and revitalisation is their respective historical mission.

He said, to this end, mutual respect and mutual support is the right way, which is in the long-term interests of the two countries; mutual suspicion and mutual friction is an evil way, contrary to the fundamental aspirations of the two peoples.

“The two sides should follow the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries and strengthen the communication and coordination on the proper handling of the border situation through the existing channels such as the meeting mechanism between the special representatives of the Sino-Indian border and the meeting mechanism of the border defence force, so as to jointly maintain peace and tranquillity in the border area,” he said.

The Indian external affairs minister stated that the Indian side is willing to proceed from the overall situation of the relations between the two countries, implement the consensus of the leaders of the two countries with China, peacefully resolve disputes in the border areas through dialogue, and ease tensions in the border areas.

The two sides agreed to deal fairly with the serious events caused by the conflict in the Galwan Valley, jointly abide by the consensus reached at the military-level meetings of the two sides, cool down the situation on the ground as soon as possible, and maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas in accordance with the agreement reached so far between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said during his regular briefing that China solemnly asked Indian side to strictly discipline its frontline troops, not cross the LAC, not make provocations and not take unilateral actions that may complicate this situation,"

Responding to a flurry of questions about the China-India border clash on June 15 in Galwan region, he said that recently to ease the border situation, both China and India have been in close communication through diplomatic and military channels.

Zhao said that after the incident, China had lodged strong protests and stern representations with the Indian side. Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi demanded to know about the violent confrontation between Indian and Chinese armies along the undefined Line of Actual Control.

“Why is the PM (Modi) silent? Why is he hiding? Enough is enough. We need to know what has happened,” Gandhi tweeted. “How dare China kill our soldiers? How dare they take our land?” he asked.

Meanwhile, a June 23 video conference between the foreign ministers of Russia, China and India has been postponed to a later date, international media reported amid tensions between China and India. No new date was provided for the conference that was expected to discuss the response to the global coronavirus pandemic.