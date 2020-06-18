PHP joins fight against Covid-19

LAHORE: Punjab Highway Police (PHP) has also joined hands with frontline soldiers against corona virus. SSP PHP Lahore region Shaista Nadeem has directed all check post In-charges to spread awareness among people of backward areas, including villagers. DSP Lahore Division Qurat-ul-Ain also tasked Admin Officer Choki Wahgrian SI Arshad to sensitise people about the dangers of Covid-19. PHP has been focusing on elderly people and children to save them from the pandemic.