KP MPA’s mother laid to rest

WANA: The mother of Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Malik Naseerullah Wazir was laid to rest at Mughalkhel area here on Wednesday. She had died on Tuesday after protracted illness. She was the wife of retired custom collector Nasrullah Wazir. A large number of tribal elders, villagers, politicians, civil and military officials attended her funeral. Dr Taj Mohammad Wazir led the funeral prayer.