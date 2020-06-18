close
Thu Jun 18, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
June 18, 2020

KP MPA's mother laid to rest

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 18, 2020

WANA: The mother of Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Malik Naseerullah Wazir was laid to rest at Mughalkhel area here on Wednesday. She had died on Tuesday after protracted illness. She was the wife of retired custom collector Nasrullah Wazir. A large number of tribal elders, villagers, politicians, civil and military officials attended her funeral. Dr Taj Mohammad Wazir led the funeral prayer.

