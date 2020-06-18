Teachers protest against Universities Amendment Act

LAHORE:A large number of teachers, officers and employees of different public sector universities staged a protest at Punjab University against the proposed Public Sector Universities Amendment Act. The protest was led by President PU Academic Staff Association, Prof Dr Mumtaz Anwar Chaudhry.

Earlier, speaking at a press conference, Dr Mumtaz Anwar Chaudhry and others said they wouldn’t compromise on the autonomy of the universities. They said the teachers of all the universities of the province were disturbed by the draft circulated on media as well social media with the title of “Punjab Public Sector Universities Amendment Act 2020”. It had been verified, they said, through reliable sources that the proposed act was meant to abolish the autonomy and freedom of the universities. The proposed appointment of retired bureaucrats and judges as “Chairman Syndicate“ depriving the VCs of their legal rights would open a door for a number of complications in the administrative structure of the universities and, thus, extremely endanger the teachers’ rights, they observed.

Dr Mumtaz Anwar said it was unfortunate that a conspiracy was hatched with the connivance of politicians and bureaucrats to sabotage the intellectual, academic and research freedom of the universities. "We can justifiably claim that the minister was backing the conspirators", he alleged. He said it was shocking to note that the teachers had never been taken into confidence over this draft.

Apprising the Punjab Governor, the Chancellor of the public sector universities, of the latest developments, we had written him a letter and requested him for a meeting with the stakeholders. We hope that the chancellor would take appropriate steps in this regard, he said.

PUASA president asked the Punjab government to stop damaging the universities and instead take care of the ever-increasing calamity of Covid-19. "The teachers are well aware of their rights and will resist any attempt to deprive them of their rights", he added.

Later, the teachers, officers and employees held a protest demonstration outside PU Institute of Education and Research (IER). They chanted slogans against political and bureaucratic interference in the universities and condemned proposed public sector Universities Amendment Act.