Special jackets or identity cards to be issued to volunteers of Tiger Force

LAHORE: A meeting to work out a strategy to get optimum benefit from the services of the Tiger Force was held at the chief secretary’s camp office here on Wednesday.

Special Assistant to the PM on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafique Malik and officers concerned attended the meeting whereas Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, divisional commissioners, and deputy commissioners participated through a video link.

The meeting deliberated on various proposals regarding the issuance of identity sign to the

Tiger Force and it was decided that special jackets or identity cards would be provided to the volunteers for their identification.

Asking the Sialkot administration to prepare a test run model in this regard, Usman Dar said that after approval, the model would be replicated in other cities across the country. The meeting also decided to set up a special desk in districts for better coordination between the Tiger Force and the administration to identify problems and ensure their timely resolution.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi assured full cooperation to Usman Dar and Chief Secretary and said that the attendance rate of Tiger Force in his constituency is 60 per cent. The meeting also decided on the responsibilities of the Tiger Force in measures to deal with the possible floods, price control, plantation campaign, implementation of SOPs for prevention of coronavirus, duties in field hospitals, utility stores, and during the lockdown. The Chief Secretary thanked Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi for providing guidance.