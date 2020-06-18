Workers demand 25pc increase in wages

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Working class observed ‘Protest Day’ on Wednesday all over the country under All Pakistan Workers Confederation demanding from the prime minister and chief ministers to raise wages and pension of the workers employed in government, semi-government, national public utilities, textile, railway, transport, PTCL, irrigation, PWD including Wapda / electricity, commercial institutions, banks and media by at least 25 per cent.