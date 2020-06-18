PNCA condoles death of Tariq Aziz

Islamabad: People like Tariq Aziz are born once in centuries. He was an academy in himself and has played a very important and vibrant role for the promotion of creative arts. His multidimensional personality left undeniable imprint in the history of television said Dr. Fouzia Saeed a researcher, educationist and the director general Pakistan National Council of the Arts in her condolence message.

“Tariq Aziz was the first TV compare, actor and social worker. He was more than a legendary T.V. host. His contribution to the PTV and the performing arts will always be a guideline for the new entrants. He was a true supporter of the humanity and has spent his life accordingly without compromise. He was a beacon for the young generation and a source of inspiration. The golden era of state run television channel is incomplete without his name,” she added.

A popular program ‘Neelaam Ghar’ was a true reflection of his love with literature and knowledge. His political struggle also reflects his love with humanity. May Allah rest his soul in eternal peace.