Three areas sealed in Nowshera over increase in Covid-19 cases

NOWSHERA: The administration on Wednesday sealed for 15 days three areas of the Nowshera district for the spike in the coronavirus cases, officials said.

Acting Deputy Commissioner Noor Wali Khan and District Health Officer Dr Gul Man Shah told the media the three areas locked down were sited in ASC Colony, Wazir Garhi and Akora Khattak.

The officials confirmed sealing Block D of the ASC Colony, Haspatal Coroona in Wazir Garhi and Fatima Masjid locality in Akora Khattak in view of fast-travelling Covid-19 cases. They said the areas reporting the highest number of coronavirus cases will be completely locked down as per the KP government directives.

The officials explained that the three areas had been locked down as these had become the hotspots of coronavirus. They said a woman, Khan Bibi, who had been under treatment at the Khyber Teaching Hospital, lost battle to Covid-19.

The officials said as many as 32 people had died of coronavirus in the Nowshera district so far while 18 people from the district died of the viral infection in other parts of the country. They said another 14 people tested positive for Covid-19 and that put the number of such patients at 571.

The officials said as many as 1867 people were examined for coronavirus. Up to 117 of them tested positive while 1166 were found to be negative. The results of the tests of 117 people were still awaited.

They said 12 more people had recovered from Covid-19 and this brought the tally of those defeating the virus became 241. The officials said coronavirus was spreading fast. They called for reducing movements in the crowded bazaars, facemasks wearing must be made mandatory and social distancing observed strictly.

