Non-payment of fee: Pak school in Dubai refuses online classes to students

DUBAI: Around 30 students, whose parents are employees of Pakistan Consulate, Dubai, have been stopped to attend online classes by Pakistani school in Dubai for non-payment of fees.

Pakistan consulate staff is warned to pay their kids’ dues otherwise they would be rusticated from Sheikh Rashid Pakistan School. Interestingly, Pakistan’s Sheikh Rashid School in Dubai is the only educational institute that runs under Pakistan Consulate Dubai. Pakistan diplomatic mission has ironically, imposed the educational fees on its employees through the management of Sheikh Rashid Pakistan School.

It is observed that the higher officials of Pakistan Consulate Dubai do not send their children to Sheikh Rashid Pakistan School and always for American and British curriculum schools in Dubai while the other staff of Pakistan Consulate Dubai has to send their kids in Pakistani school. Dubai is the only diplomatic mission of Pakistan where Pakistani school has imposed fees on the children of diplomatic mission’s employees.

Diplomatic officials say that overseas Pakistani diplomatic Schools do not take fees from the diplomatic mission’s children in any country of the world. There are Pakistani schools in Abu Dhabi under the umbrella of Pakistan Embassy Abu Dhabi also but the school management has not imposed any tuition or transport fees on the embassy staff’s children.

“Unfortunately, last warning is issued to rusticate the names of about 30 children of Pakistan Consulate employees from Pakistani school Dubai“, more than 10 parents of students regrettably informed The News.

The office of Pakistan Consul General Ahmed Amjad Ali also issued a warning letter to its employees, clearly stating that the disciplinary action would be taken against defaulters’ parents of the consulate.

One senior diplomat who used to work in Pakistan Consulate Dubai informed The News that the diplomatic mission had imposed school fees on its own low-income bracket employees in 2019 and asked the parents to pay school and transportation fees.

“The higher officials of the mission intended to get educational subsidy for their children but the government of Pakistan had refused the request”, The diplomat revealed on condition of anonymity.

Now, the school management asked the parents to pay their dues otherwise transfer certificates or result cards would not be provided. Replying on the queries of The News, the Pakistan Consulate, Dubai stated that diplomatic mission eagerly wanted to make the school better so it required funds.