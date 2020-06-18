Over a million population restricted under smart lockdown, NCOC told

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE/MIRPUR: A special meeting at the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), chaired by the Minister for Planning Development Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, here on Wednesday was apprised about the situation of COVID-19 pandemic in the country and steps taken to contain it.

While, Pakistan COVID-19 death toll crossed 3,000 as record 136 fatalities reported in last 24 hours, while total confirmed cases surged to over 157,700 across the country on Wednesday.

Sindh reported almost 60,000 cases, Punjab over 58,000, Islamabad Capital Territory over 9,000, Balochistan over 8, 790, KP over 19,600, GB over 1,100 and AJK 703 cases.

The NCOC was briefed that over a million population was restricted under smart lockdown across the country after trace, test and quarantine (TTQ) strategy implementation in the high risk areas with large number of corona positive cases.

It added that basing on TTQ strategy, smart lockdown was being observed as follow: Punjab with 904 lockdowns (920,768 population), Sindh with 26 lockdowns (150,513 population), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 572 lockdowns (67,000 population), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) with 29 lockdowns (670,000 population), ICT with 10 lockdowns (60,000 population) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) with 5 lockdowns (15,000 population).

In line with the prime minister’s instructions for compliance to health guidelines and instructions particularly working places, industrial sector, transport, markets and shops whereas NCOC daily morning situational brief was in progress. To ensure the implementation of the health guidelines and instructions and preventive measures including wearing of face mask in public as per WHO new guidelines on the subject particular special teams were operating all across the country to ensure that the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were being implemented.

According to a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, the total number of deaths reached 1,149 in the province on Wednesday.

In Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), the COVID-19 pandemic claimed a total of 15 lives so far and 37 new positive cases of coronavirus had been registered during last 24 hours raising the tally to 740, it was officially stated on Wednesday.

The official statement released to the media persons on the updated situation of pandemic in AJK by the State Health Services authorities confirmed the registration of 37 new cases in AJK which include 20 patients in Muzaffarabad, 11 in Mirpur, 2 in Rawalakot and one each in Bagh, Hattiyan Bala, Bhimbher and Kotli districts.