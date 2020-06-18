Four civilians martyred in Indian forces firing

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: The Indian army troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation in Nikial and Bagsar sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) targeting civilian population. According to ISPR, four innocent civilians including a woman in Ratta Jabbar and Lewana khaiter villages embraced shahadat while one civilian was injured . Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to the Indian firing.