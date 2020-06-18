Corps Commanders vow to expose Indian support to terrorism

RAWALPINDI: The Corps Commanders Conference which was held here at the General Headquarters (GHQ) resolved to continue thwarting Indian designs and expose its targeting of innocent civilians in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and open support to terrorists.

The conference of the top military brass presided over by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa was briefed on national and regional security situation. The forum expressed satisfaction on continued reduction in incidents of violence across the country, gradual positive effects of ongoing Afghan peace process along the western border and resolved to keep supporting the normalisation process through national institutions.

“Noting the Indian aggression, the forum resolved to continue thwarting Indian designs and expose Indian targeting of innocent civilians in Kashmir and open support to terrorist outfits,” Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The forum also discussed the Pakistan Army’s ongoing support to government against COVID-19, locust threat, polio vaccination campaign and ways to improve the same, within available resources.

The conference underlined that COVID-19 could only be fought as a ‘whole of nation approach’ wherein every individual will have to play a role to ensure success through observation of basic procedures and discipline.