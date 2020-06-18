SAARC varsity’s VC returns salary, allowances

KARACHI: Acting President of SAARC University (South Asian University) Dr AVS Ramesh Chandra has returned the salary and allowance of Rs3.2 million taken as president after a letter from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.

While the registrar of South Asian University, Dr AK Malik has also returned Rs9,99,656, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said after the news of irregularities at SAARC University was published in Jang / The News.

MEA had written a letter to the registrar stating that he had received excess salary even though he was not entitled to it. However, no action was taken by the foreign ministry against the caretaker president and the registrar for this illegal act and financial criminal act.

Dr Chandra took over as acting president in November 2019 when Dr. Kavita Sharma's tenure ended.

According to the rules and regulations of the university, he should have given the charge to the vice-president, but since there was no vice-president at that time, he gave the charge to the Chief Liaison Officer, Dr Chandra, who is a foreign service officer and came on deputation to the university.