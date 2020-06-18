Indian media calls for strong response to border clash with China

MUMBAI/BEIJING: Indian media commentators called on Wednesday for a strong response to a border clash with Chinese troops that led to the deaths of at least 20 Indian soldiers, with some questioning the Indian government’s silence on the issue.

Chinese media largely refrained from commentary on the incident, though the editor of a paper linked to the ruling Communist Party warned India that China did not fear a clash.

Here is a round-up of commentary from both countries:

“The timing of the Chinese aggression and Beijing’s assertive claims in the Galwan valley appear to be part of a strategy to remind India of its vulnerabilities,” said an editorial in the Times of India, the country’s best-selling English-language newspaper. “If this is the case then India, as a proud nation, should do exactly what the Chinese don’t want and undertake diplomatic countermeasures against Beijing.”

“We’re dealing with medieval brutes,” said Arnab Goswami, Editor-in-Chief of Republic Media Network.