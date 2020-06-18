Coronavirus found in wastewater plants

TOKYO: Japanese researchers confirmed the presence of the coronavirus in wastewater plants, a finding that could serve as a signal for future outbreaks, a British wire service reported on Wednesday. The study tested water from four treatment plants in Ishikawa and Toyama prefectures in western Japan. Out of 27 samples, 7 were positive for the SARS-CoV2 virus, according to a preprint of a study by Toyama Prefectural University, Kanazawa University and Kyoto University. The findings mirror similar studies in Australia, the United States, and Europe.