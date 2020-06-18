PSMA members threaten no-trust motion against chairman

LAHORE: The members of the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) Punjab did not submit any no-confidence motion against their chairman and the Executive Committee in the provincial secretariat of the association while the working of the association continued normally.

The association secretary confirmed to The News that no no-confidence motion was received by the association’s secretariat till today (Wednesday, June 17, 2020) against PSMA Punjab Chairman Nauman Khan.

Some of the members had threatened to launch the no-confidence motion in the last meeting of the association’s Punjab Zone held on June 13, 2020 and asked the sitting chairman for honorable exist. The members termed the sitting chairman a proxy of Jehangir Khan Tareen and alleged that the chairman did not handle the industry crisis amicably. They alleged that Tareen is pulling the strings of the association from London that is unacceptable.

The role of the chairman is to create awareness among the public and sensitize them about the cost of production and other industry issues. Rather, to speak about the industry, the association chairman avoids the media and follows the instructions of a person who fled to London.

The members who attended the meeting said two groups emerged within the association: one defended the sitting chairman while the other attacked the non-responsive behavior, which caused irreparable loss to the sugar industry. They said a campaign has been launched against Nauman Khan who is completing his office tenure on September 30, 2020. The members also questioned why the process of the next election is not started yet as half of the month of June has passed.

Nauman Khan was called to get his version, but he did not attend the call.

On the other hand, a pro-Nauman Khan former executive committee member of the association, who was also named as one of the major beneficiaries of sugar crisis, said no incident of “no-confidence motion” happened. However, he endorsed that the members were annoyed with the association leadership on mishandling of the whole sugar crisis.

The members want that the association should proactively come forward to dispel the impression of wrongdoings by the industry.

However, he insisted that everyone has his own working strategy. It is not necessary that everyone is agreed with the working of the chairman, he added.