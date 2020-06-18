68 more die from corona in Punjab

LAHORE: The highest number of 68 COVID-19 fatalities occurred in a single day Wednesday since pandemic outbreak in Punjab.

The death of 68 more COVID-19 patients raised death toll to 1,149 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of novel coronavirus raced to 58,239 with the addition of 2,361 new infections in the province.

As many as 47 more healthcare personnel contracted COVID-19 infection, which raised the number of affected doctors, nurses and paramedics to 983.

So far 419 fatalities have been confirmed from Lahore, 225 Rawalpindi, 109 Faisalabad, 100 Multan, 51 Gujranwala, 45 Sialkot, 29 Rahim Yar Khan, 27 Gujrat, 24 Bahawalpur, 17 Sargodha, 12 each Sheikhupura and Dera Ghazi Khan, 10 Sahiwal, nine Kasur, eight Nankana Sahib, seven each Mianwali and Muzaffargarh, six Toba Tek Singh, five Attock, four Hafizabad, three each Jhang, Bhakkar and Jhelum, two each Rajanpur, Narowal, Bahawalnagar, Khushab, Okara and Vehari and one each from Khanewal and Lodhran.

Out of 2,361 new cases, 1,642 have been confirmed from Lahore, 156 Rawalpindi, 111 Faisalabad, 63 Multan, 50 Gujranwala, 41 Mianwali, 33 Bahawalpur, 31 Gujrat, 30 Rahim Yar Khan, 20 Dera Ghazi Khan, 19 Bahawalnagar, 18 Khanewal, 17 Sialkot, 15 Sheikhupura, 14 Lodhran, 11 each Jhang and Kasur, 10 Jhelum, eight each Muzaffargarh, Okara, Sargodha and Narowal, six Mandi Bahauddin, five each Layyah and Toba Tek Singh, four each Bhakkar, Chakwal and Vehari, three each Attock and Hafizabad, two each Chiniot and Nankana Sahib and one from Rajanpur.

So far 29,819 COVID-19 patients have been confirmed from Lahore, 4,621 Rawalpindi, 3,984 Faisalabad, 3,899 Multan, 2,162 Gujranwala, 1,579 Sialkot, 1,476 Gujrat, 1,120 Dera Ghazi Khan, 936 Bahawalpur, 776 Sheikhupura, 753 Rahim Yar Khan, 745 Sargodha, 673 Muzaffargarh, 499 Hafizabad, 470 Kasur, 376 Sahiwal, 347 Jhelum, 320 Toba Tek Singh, 316 Vehari, 293 Bahawalnagar, 290 Layyah, 271 Attock, 264 Nankana Sahib, 255 Lodhran, 236 Mandi Bahauddin, 211 Mianwali, 205 Jhang, 190 Okara, 178 Khushab, 173 Khanewal, 172 Chiniot, 171 each Bhakkar and Narowal, 118 Rajanpur, 106 Pakpattan and 64 Chakwal.

Out of total COVID-19 patients in Punjab so far, as many as 1,926 are preachers of Tableeghi Jamaat, 768 pilgrims, who returned from Iran, 86 prisoners in nine districts and 55,369 citizens, who mostly have fallen prey to local transmission.

According to spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, so far 375,523 tests have been performed in the province. Out of these, he said, 58,239 have been tested positive for the virus. He said 18,077 cases have been reported from 31-45 years age group. As many as 16,960 cases have been reported from 16-30 years age group.He said lowest number of cases, 965, have been reported from above 75 years age group. He said 17,780 patients have recovered and returned home, 1,149 died while 39,310 were isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.