Imran and Tareen 'not on talking terms

LONDON: Prime Minister Imran Khan and his former friend and leading PTI stalwart Jahangir Tareen are no more on talking terms as Tareen ponders his political future from his Newbury farmhouse just outside of London, trusted sources within the government and Tareen camp have confirmed.

PM Imran Khan has not spoken to Tareen, the former Secretary General of PTI and its main sponsor, in several weeks and there’s no communication between them at the moment and the relationship of warmth and trust at this point of time is non-existent, sources have shared.

Tareen jetted off to London two weeks in a chartered plane and said he was travelling to London for medical treatment. Tareen didn’t respond to requests for interview and has stayed quiet but sources close to him have shared details of Tareen’s state of mind and his stance.

Tareen is not happy in the manner his own colleagues have treated him and he believes that he was shed off like a dead weight by the very people who used to fawn upon her till recently, said the source.

Another source close to Jahangir Tareen said that people around Imran Khan and some bureaucrats became insecure of him as he advised Imran Khan to reduce the role of bureaucracy to improve governance and business but his ideas were not liked. The source said that Tareen has made more contribution for the growth of PTI than all others put together but none of this was counted. The first source confirmed that Tareen and PM Khan have not spoken to each other in several weeks and the communication is broken down.

The former powerhouse of PTI is of the view, according to the source, that Prime Minister Imran Khan didn’t come to his aide as he has been surrounded by a coterie of bureaucrats who have been feeding him false information on him.

The sources in govt said that PM Imran Khan is neutral viz a viz Sugar Commission Inquiry and will not interfere to save or persecute anyone.

The sources in govt said that PM Imran Khan will push ahead regardless of the consequences and will not give favours to anyone.