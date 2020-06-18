Over a million restricted under smart lockdown

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE /MIRPUR: A special meeting at the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), chaired by the Minister for Planning Development Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, here on Wednesday was apprised about the situation of COVID-19 pandemic in the country and steps taken to contain it.

While, Pakistan COVID-19 death toll crossed 3,000 as record 136 fatalities reported in last 24 hours, while total confirmed cases surged to over 157,700 across the country on Wednesday.

Sindh reported almost 60,000 cases, Punjab over 58,000, Islamabad Capital Territory over 9,000, Balochistan over 8, 790, KP over 19,600, GB over 1,100 and AJK 703 cases.

The NCOC was briefed that over a million population was restricted under smart lockdown across the country after trace, test and quarantine (TTQ) strategy implementation in the high risk areas with large number of corona positive cases. The forum during the meeting also reviewed the ramp up plan for increasing testing capacity, media communication strategy for next 6 weeks and Epidemic Curve Chart whereas the forum also discussed the arrangements regarding Eidul Azha. The forum was briefed that during last 24 hours more than 9827 violations of health guidelines/instructions were observed across Pakistan. According to NCOC, more than 963 markets and shops, 18 industries and 1186 transport vehicles were cautioned, fined sensitized and sealed. It added that basing on TTQ strategy, smart lockdown was being observed as follow: Punjab with 904 lockdowns (920,768 population), Sindh with 26 lockdowns (150,513 population), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 572 lockdowns (67,000 population), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) with 29 lockdowns (670,000 population), ICT with 10 lockdowns (60,000 population) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) with 5 lockdowns (15,000 population).