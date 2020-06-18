Coronavirus leaves more Americans dead than WW

ISLAMABAD: With 740 new coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, the United States has seen more people die from the pandemic than died in World War I, according to international media reports.

The new figure brought the country´s total COVID-19 deaths up to 119,458. The increase came after two days of death tolls under 400. And 23,351 new cases in the same 24-hour period brought the total US count up to 2,220,159, making it by far the hardest-hit of any country in the world.

The country´s pandemic death toll had already passed that of its soldiers in the Vietnam War in late April.

The United States, where many businesses are reopening, continues to register around 20,000 new cases of the novel coronavirus each day. Several states are even recording their highest levels of new cases since the start of the pandemic.

China’s capital cancelled scores of flights, shut schools and blocked off some neighbourhoods as it ramped up efforts to contain a coronavirus outbreak that has fanned fears of wider contagion.

Many in Beijing have had their daily lives upended by the resurgence of the disease over the past six days, with some fearing the entire city is headed for a lockdown as new cases rise. Health officials reported 31 new infections for June 16, taking cumulative cases since Thursday to 137 in the city’s worst resurgence in four months, with 356,000 people tested since Sunday.

The pandemic has killed at least 448,103 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, according to international media reports. The United States has the most deaths followed by Brazil with 45,585, Britain with 42,153, Italy with 34,448 and France with 29,547 fatalities.

Brazil recorded its highest daily jump in new cases, with nearly 35,000 registered in 24 hours, the health ministry said. The grim new record comes as the WHO´s top official for the Americas again voiced concern over the situation in Brazil.

"Brazil has 23 percent of all cases and 21 percent of all deaths in our region. And we are not seeing transmission slowing down," Carissa Etienne, director of the Pan American Health Organisation, tells a news conference.

India´s official coronavirus death toll leapt by more than 2,000 to reach 12,065 on Wednesday as Germany advised its nationals to consider leaving the country because of growing health risks. Mumbai revised its toll up by 862 to 3,165 because of unspecified accounting “discrepancies” while New Delhi saw a record jump of more than 400 deaths, taking its total to more than 1,800. The pandemic has badly hit India´s densely populated major cities and Chennai ordered a new lockdown from Friday because of a surge in cases. Indian Occupied Kashmir reported a fresh COVID-19 death in early morning Wednesday, taking the fatality count due to the deadly disease in the territory to 65.

Sweden, which has gained international attention for its softer approach to curbing the spread of the new coronavirus, said Wednesday its death toll had passed the 5,000 mark. Peru´s health ministry said Tuesday that the hard-hit nation´s coronavirus death toll had reached 7,056, the third-highest in Latin America after Brazil and Mexico. Officials said the number of confirmed cases is now beyond 237,000 in Peru, which has been under a nationwide lockdown for three months.

Meanwhile, German biotech firm CureVac has won permission to start human trials of a promising coronavirus vaccine, regulators announced Wednesday, as the global race to stop the pandemic gathers pace. The Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI), the German body responsible for assessing clinical trials and approving vaccines, called the approval “an important milestone”.