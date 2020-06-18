close
Thu Jun 18, 2020
June 18, 2020

4 civilians martyred in Indian forces firing

Top Story

June 18, 2020

RAWALPINDI: The Indian army troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation in Nikial and Bagsar sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) targeting civilian population.

According to ISPR, four innocent civilians including a woman in Ratta Jabbar and Lewana khaiter villages embraced shahadat while one civilian was injured . Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to the Indian firing.

