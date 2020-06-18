Legendary host Tariq Aziz passes away at 84

By Syed Abbas Gardezi

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE /MULTAN/MUZAFFARABAD: Pioneer of TV hosting in Pakistan Tariq Aziz passed away on Wednesday at the age of 84 in Lahore.

One of the heights of his career was famous quiz show Neelam Ghar on state run TV which was later renamed The Tariq Aziz Show (1997) and later Bazm-e-Tariq Aziz (2006).

Tariq Aziz was part of the inaugural team of presenters of PTV on the first day of its transmission on November 26, 1964. The first day of TV transmission in Pakistan comprised of: a quiz show hosted by Ashfaq Ahmed, a song by Tufail Niazi and a long play starring Qavi Khan and Mehnaz Rafi.

The announcements were made by Aziz and Kanwal Naseer. He was born in Jalandhar on April 28, 1936. After partition, his family migrated to Pakistan and settled in Sahiwal, where he received his primary education. He also acted in 42 films from 1968 to 1988. Around 33 of the films were in Urdu and the rest were in Punjabi, including a supporting role Insaniyat along with Zeba and Waheed Murad, and Haar Gaya Insaan.

Aziz was also actively involved in politics. He was a member of the National Assembly in the late 90s. He was also known for his charity work for the destitute and poor.

The government of Pakistan had conferred him Pride of Performance award for his excellent services in 1992. He was diabetic and according to his wife, he was taken to the hospital in the morning after he complained about feeling ill. Soon after the news of his death broke out, may Pakistani celebrities and fans took to social media and shared their condolences along with paying homage to the man who is considered the face of PTV’s golden days.

Celebrities such as Mawra Hocane, Vasay Chaudhry, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Fahad Mustafa among others paid their respect and condolences to the late legendary TV personality.

Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted earlier paying his respect to the family and fans of Tariq Aziz. “Saddened to learn of the passing of Tariq Aziz, an icon in his time and a pioneer of our TV game shows. My condolences and prayers go to his family,” he said.

President Arif Alvi also termed Tariq Aziz ‘an institution in his field.’ The president offered condolence to the family of Tariq Aziz and prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace.

Minister for Interior Brigadier (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah Wednesday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of renowned and legendary actor and TV show host Tariq Aziz. In a condolence message, he said, that Tariq Aziz services in art world will always be remembered.

The minister prayed to Almighty Allah to grant the departed soul high ranks in Jannah and give courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of renowned artist and television host Tariq Aziz.

Shibli Faraz said that Tariq Aziz was a literary personality with artistic abilities, who made his programme a source of education and training for the people. He prayed to Almighty Allah for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace and grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday, expressing grief over the death of television host Tariq Aziz, said he was a wonderful compere, poet and writer. The FM said Tariq Aziz was a multi-dimensional talented artiste. He prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace and for grant of patience to the bereaved family.

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Wednesday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of renowned television host, Tariq Aziz.

In a condolence message issued here by the Ministry of Railways, the minister said that late Tariq Aziz had made his name and position with his hard work, dedication and ability. Paying tribute to the renowned television host, Sheikh Rashid said the services of Tariq Aziz in the fields of television as well as politics would also be remembered. The minister offered condolence to the family of Tariq Aziz and prayed the Almighty to rest the departed soul in peace.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of veteran film actor and show host of most famous “Neelam Ghar” Tariq Aziz on Wednesday.

In his condolence message here on Wednesday, the AJK PM paid glowing tributes to the social services and professional capabilities of legendry artist.

Raja Farooq Haider prayed for higher ranks of his departed soul and patience for the bereaved family and fans.

Meanwhile, AJK Minister for Information Raja Mushtaq Ahmed Minhas also condoled the death of Tariq Aziz and prayed for his departed soul.