Punjab food dept likely to release wheat to flour mills soon

LAHORE: Punjab food department is most likely to start releasing wheat to flour mills soon to reduce flour price which on Wednesday was hiked by Rs25 per 20kg bag to Rs 1025.

With new price revision, the 10 kg flour bags would now cost masses Rs525 following Rs15 increase. The shooting prices of flour have never been seen to rise to such a level. In the last just about a month, wheat flour price has been jacked up to Rs 51.25 per kg from Rs40 per kg.

The latest jump in the price of flour has been blamed by flour mill owners on what they call continuous upward trend in the wheat price, which is hovering around Rs1900 to Rs2000 per 40kg in the open market.

Millers were of the view that food department did not allow them to buy wheat during procurement drive and they are totally dependent on whatever available grains at the open market at much exorbitant rates.

Meanwhile, in an important development, federal government has asked Punjab to start releasing wheat to mills in major cities with a view to curb flour price to certain level. A proposal in this regard is being finalised for issuing 100,000 to 400,000 tons wheat to mills at Rs1500 to Rs1600 per 40 kg in order to cap flour price at Rs850 to Rs900 per 20kg bag.