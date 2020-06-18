FBR members attend Senate session on Sanjrani’s direction

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani in the Senate Wednesday said that FBR chairperson and the bureau’s three members were present in the House galleries.

Sanjrani had given direction on Monday for their presence in the House, as senators had criticised the department and alleged annual losses caused by FBR due to its corruption and incompetence were Rs1000 billion.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmad of JI during his budget speech and some other senators reminded Prime Minister Imran Khan of his speech, wherein he had announced to commit suicide instead of going for IMF loans, as he had piled up massive loans, endangering Pakistan’s sovereignty.