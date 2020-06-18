NA agri body resolves mango export, farmers’ subsidy issues

ISLAMABAD: On the intervention of the National Assembly (NA) Speaker and the Special Committee on Agricultural Products various issues faced by mango exporters and farmers have been resolved.

The Iran border will remain open for entire week and extended time to export mango; PIA freight charges for mango export drastically reduced and provincial agricultural departments convened to devise mechanism for subsidy disbursement.

It was decided in a meeting of the National Assembly Special Committee on Agricultural Products presided by the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar on Wednesday at Parliament House.

The committee in its previous meeting recommended that the Ministry of Interior should take appropriate and urgent trade-facilitative measures for opening and operation of Taftan border throughout the week during the mango season with extended timings to facilitate mango exports to Iran.