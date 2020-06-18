US execution stayed over right to have priest present

HOUSTON: The US Supreme Court on Tuesday granted a last-minute reprieve to a Texas prisoner facing execution after the Catholic Church campaigned for him to be allowed to have priest present. The Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops argued that Ruben Gutierrez´s constitutional rights and religious liberty were violated by a year-old state statue which bans religious officials from the death chamber. The court granted the stay based on Gutierrez´s challenge to Texas´s “change of the longstanding practice... of allowing prisoners to have spiritual advisors in the chamber during executions,” Shawn Nolan, one of his attorneys, said. “As a devout Catholic, Mr. Gutierrez´s faith requires the assistance of clergy to help him pass from life into afterlife. Gutierrez was due to be executed Tuesday evening until the Supreme Court said it should be determined if having a priest present raised “serious security problems. On death row for 20 years, Gutierrez, 43, was convicted of the murder in 1998 of a 85-year-old woman, trailer-park owner Escolastica Harrison, in a robbery.