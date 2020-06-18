US seeks ‘reset’ of WTO

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump is pursuing a “reset” of the World Trade Organization which he believes has treated American interests unfairly, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said Wednesday. In the latest US attack on the global trade referee, Lighthizer said: “I think the WTO is a mess.

“I think the WTO has failed America and has failed the international trading system,” he told lawmakers in a hearing, adding that the United States “is not treated fairly.After paralyzing the WTO´s dispute settlement body to force reforms of the system Trump considers unfair to US interests, Lighthizer said Washington now plans to target tariff policy and special treatment of developing nations, among them China, the main US rival. The US also will pursue a “phase two” trade deal with China and seek to “rebalance” the relationship with the European Union, where American businesses operate at a disadvantage, Lighthizer said in prepared testimony on Trump´s trade agenda to House and Senate committees. The next step on China following the “phase one” deal signed early this year — that resolved a two-year long tariff battle — “will focus on issues of overcapacity, subsidization, disciplines on China´s state-owned enterprises, and cyber theft.

But within the WTO, Washington wants to change the “´special and differential treatment´ for developing countries,” he said, a designation that applies to China. The WTO is in the process of selecting a new leader for the organization after Roberto Azevedo´s surprise announcement that he would step down a year early, on August 31. Asked what he wanted to see in a new WTO chief, Lighthizer said a key factor is to have someone who wants “fundamental reform,” and understands that “an extremely large state run economy” like China cannot be disciplined under current global trade rules.