Ukraine gets: US military aid worth over $60m

KIEV: Kiev has received US military aid worth over $60 million, diplomats said Wednesday, following a freeze in assistance forced by the scandal around the impeachment enquiry into US President Donald Trump. Trump last year froze $400 million in military aid to Ukraine while he sought help from the government to smear former US vice president Joe Biden, his Democratic challenger in the November presidential election.

The US president was impeached for abuse of power and put on trial in the Senate, where overwhelming support from the Republican Party led to his acquittal. The first round of military assistance since the freeze included “radios, ammunition, and Javelin anti-tank missiles,” the US Embassy in Kiev wrote on Facebook. “The United States stands strongly with Ukraine in support of its sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russian aggression,” it added. Ties between Ukraine and Russia were shredded after a bloody 2014 uprising ousted the Kremlin-backed regime in Kiev. Moscow went on to annex Crimea and support insurgents in eastern Ukraine who launched a bid for independence in 2014.