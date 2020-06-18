Saudi-led coalition denies targeting civilians in Yemen raid

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RIYADH: The Saudi-led coalition on Wednesday denied targeting Yemeni civilians in air strikes that Iran-linked Huthi rebels and medical sources said left 13 people dead, including children. The Huthis´ Al-Masirah TV said four children were among those killed late Monday in coalition air strikes on a vehicle in the rebel stronghold of Saada.
Medical sources separately confirmed to AFP that four children had died. Releasing a video of the raid, the coalition rejected the allegation as “false and unfounded”, insisting that it targeted armed Huthi combatants. “The video highlights the reality and circumstances of the targeting,” a coalition statement said. “A group of Huthi armed militants are shown carrying weapons in a military logistics operation, within the area of operations in close proximity to the Saudi-Yemeni border. The incident occurred as the war-ravaged country, already reeling from what the UN calls the world´s worst humanitarian crisis, grapples with the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic. It comes on the heels of UN chief Antonio Guterres´s decision to remove the Saudi-led coalition from a list of groups violating children´s rights.
The UN´s newly published annual report on children in conflict zones said the toll had fallen since an agreement signed in March 2019.