Russia, China, India postpone June 23 video conference

MOSCOW: A June 23 video conference between the foreign ministers of Russia, China and India has been postponed to a later date, Russia’s RIA news agency cited an Indian foreign ministry source as saying amid tensions between China and India. The source did not provide a new date for the conference that is expected to discuss the response to the global coronavirus pandemic.