German govt seeks ban on big events until at least end-October

BERLIN: German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government is seeking to ban large events until at least the end of October over fears of renewed coronavirus transmission, according to an official draft policy document seen by AFP on Wednesday. Berlin also plans for schools to return to normal operations after the summer holidays, although recommendations for social distancing and mask wearing in shops and on public transport will stay, according to the document to be discussed by Merkel and premiers of Germany’s 16 states later Wednesday. If agreed on by the state premiers, the ban on large events could affect shows such as the Frankfurt book fair. Organisers of the book fair, which draws around 300,000 visitors, had until now said they planned to go ahead. With new infection rates sharply down from highs in March and a death toll significantly lower than those of its neighbours, Germany became the first major EU country to begin easing virus restrictions about six weeks ago.