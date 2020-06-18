French composer Jarre to perform world’s first ‘Matrix Avatar’ concert

Paris: French electronic music legend Jean-Michel Jarre told AFP Wednesday that he is going to perform the world’s first “avatar” concert — “like in the Matrix”. The veteran star will play live on Sunday in a virtual universe created for the French midsummer Festival of Music where he will be joined by “the audience as avatars who will be totally immersed” in his musical world. Jarre said the concert will be one step beyond the lockdown concert performed by the US rapper Travis Scott inside the shooter game Fortnite in April, which was watched by more than 12 million players. “Everything will be done live,” Jarre told AFP, whereas with “Fortnite it was pre-recorded in a universe that already existed. “Here it will be total immersion in a space that we will be creating live, like in ‘The Matrix’,” he said.