‘Concrete evidence that Madeleine McCann is dead’

BERLIN: Authorities in Germany have “concrete evidence” that missing British girl Madeleine McCann is dead, Brunswick prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters told AFP Wednesday. “It is concrete evidence, facts that we have, not mere indications,”

Wolters said, adding that he was unable to disclose exact information. “We have no forensic evidence of Madeleine´s death, such as a corpse,” he added. Police raised hopes in early June that the mystery over the disappearance of three-year-old “Maddie” could finally be solved when they revealed they are investigating a 43-year-old over her disappearance from the Portuguese holiday resort of Praia da Luz in 2007. The suspect, who was not named by police but identified as Christian B. by German media, has a history of previous sex offences including child sex offences and rape.