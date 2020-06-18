Sushant suicide: Complaint in Bihar court against Salman, Karan Johar

MUZAFFARPUR:A lawyer on Wednesday moved a criminal complaint against eight persons, including Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and producer-director Karan Johar, in a local court regarding the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The court had fixed July 3 as the next date of hearing. In his complaint filed in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha alleged that these eight persons ‘forced Sushant to commit suicide under a conspiracy’ which, he pleaded, amounted to murder.

Others named in the complaint are Aditya Chopra, Sajid Nadiadwala, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bhushan Kumar, Ekta Kapoor, and director Dinesh.The complainant claimed that these persons did not let Sushant’s movies get released under a conspiracy and the late actor was not even invited to film functions because of these people.