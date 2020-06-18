French Catholic Church counts over 3,000 child victims of abuse

PARIS: At least 3,000 children have fallen victim to sex abuse in the French Catholic Church since 1950, a commission set up to examine claims estimated on Wednesday, adding that the real number may be much higher.

The commission´s president Jean-Marc Sauve said preliminary figures suggested some 1,500 clergy and other Church officials carried out the abuse. The commission was set up last June at the request of French bishops after a series of paedophilia cases that rocked the Church in France and abroad. A hotline urging victims to come forward has received 5,300 calls over the past year, Sauve told journalists in a video conference.