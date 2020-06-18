One last embrace

LONDON: A couple married for 71 years died of coronavirus five days apart - after they lay in hospital beds next to each other so they could hold hands.

Ron, 94, and Pat Wood, 91, passed away at Worthing Hospital, West Sussex after staff allowed them to stay in beds close together for their final days.

Ron contracted the virus first and was taken to hospital, shortly followed by wife Pat. They were initially in separate male and female wards before hospital staff intervened.

Pat died in her sleep on May 18 and Ron passed away five days later. Their only child, daughter Nikki Evans, said the hospital had been ‘brilliant’ in caring for her parents.

Nikki said: ‘They put mum and dad in a four-bed bay, just the two of them, so they could hold hands for the last four days before Mum passed away in her sleep.

‘After Mum passed away on May 18, they cared for Dad compassionately in his last few days until he passed away on May 23.

‘Mum and Dad both had coronavirus and were in the Covid ward. He got Covid, came home, and we all got it. ‘They were originally in the male and female ward but Mum was very keen to be in the same ward.

‘They died together, in a short space of time, after being married for 71 years. So although it’s not nice, they would not have wanted to be on their own.’

Staff nurse at Worthing Hospital, Maria Reina, who cared for Ron on the ward, said: ‘Seeing them together, holding hands was very special. It made me feel very proud to be a nurse.’

The couple had first met outside a post office when Ron was 22 and Pat was 19. Ron, who was just out of the Royal Navy, was standing outside with his bicycle when Pat popped in to take some money out, and he was still there when she came out. They then talked and their relationship grew.

They were married at Broadwater Parish Church on April 23, 1949, and set up home in Centrecourt Road, first renting and then buying it for £1,500.

Both their funeral services were held on Monday, June 8 at a crematorium in their home town.Nikki said visiting her parents was tough during the pandemic and she had to speak to them via video call.