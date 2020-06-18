Facebook lets users block political ads, aiming to quell outcry

WASHINGTON: Facebook is allowing users to turn off all political ads in a move aimed at quelling criticism of the leading social network´s hands-off approach to election misinformation.

The feature being rolled out in the United States from Wednesday and some other countries will give Facebook and Instagram users the option of blocking paid ads from candidates and political groups.

The initiative announced late on Tuesday comes amid intense pressure on Facebook and other social media services to stem the flow of false information while remaining open platforms for political debate.

Facebook has steadfastly rejected calls to fact-check politicians including a plea from Democratic White House hopeful Joe Biden to clamp down on what he called rampant disinformation from President Donald Trump.

Facebook vice president of product management and social impact Naomi Gleit said the initiative expands on the social network´s "ad preferences" options which already allowed users to see fewer political ads. She said the feature was being made available "as part of our preparations for the 2020 US elections" and would be offered "in countries where we have enforcement on ads about social issues, elections and politics" later this year.