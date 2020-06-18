Ex-tehsil nazim, three others injured in road accident

KARAK: A former tehsil nazim and his three friends sustained injuries when their car plunged into a deep ravine at Shahidan Morr on the Indus Highway.

Police and family sources said that Malik Tahir Azam, the brother of Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Malik Zafar Azam, was coming back to his native town Takht-i-Nusrati from the protest sit-in of the Loya Jirga held at Rangeenabad Chowk when his car plunged into the ravine.

The local people rushed to rescue them. They were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital in Karak wherefrom Malik Tahir was referred to a hospital in Peshawar due to his precarious condition. The doctors said the other injured were also critical.