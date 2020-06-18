Unfulfilled demands: Protesters stop oil transportation for third day

KARAK: The members of Loya Jirga, an alliance of lawmakers and social and rights organisations of Kohat division, continued protest sit-in by stopping the oil transportation from division for the third consecutive day on Wednesday.

The lawmakers participating in the protest announced to boycott the upcoming budget session of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly as a mark of protest. They vowed that they would not rest until their genuine demands were met. Addressing the protesters, lawmakers Mian Nisar Gul Kakakhel, Malik Zafar Azam and others said they would no longer tolerate exploitation of the oil and gas exploration companies. They accused the provincial government of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and the district administration Karak of stopping their share in the development funds. They claimed that funds amounting to Rs120 million was released to Member National Assembly Shahid Khattak.

The speakers said their opponents were making allegations against them. The lawmakers said they raised the issues on the assembly floor, but the government did not move to realise the miseries of the local people and they were left with no other option but to agitate. They said that they would end the protest when their 14-point charter of demands was fulfilled. The lawmakers said that with the current year the liabilities of Kohat division of oil and gas royalty fund had reached Rs11 billion but the provincial government was reluctant to release it. They vowed to snatch their rights instead of begging for it. They resolved that the suspension of the oil transportation would continue and threatened to intensify the protest if the government did not heed their lawful demands.