Two ‘robbers’ arrested after encounter

Two suspected robbers were arrested in an injured condition after an exchange of fire with police in Gulshan-e-Hadeed on Wednesday.

According to the Steel Town police, the encounter took place when the suspects were trying to flee after looting cash from a food delivery boy, adding that cops carrying out a routine patrol in the area started chasing the suspects after the victim complained to the police helpline 15.

The police caught Yasin and Essa and arrested them after an exchange of fire. They were taken to Jinnah Postgraudate Medical Centre for medical attention under police custody. The police said they were involved in various cases of street crime. Cases have been registered against them while an investigation is under way.