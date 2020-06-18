close
Thu Jun 18, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
June 18, 2020

Two ‘robbers’ arrested after encounter

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
June 18, 2020

Two suspected robbers were arrested in an injured condition after an exchange of fire with police in Gulshan-e-Hadeed on Wednesday.

According to the Steel Town police, the encounter took place when the suspects were trying to flee after looting cash from a food delivery boy, adding that cops carrying out a routine patrol in the area started chasing the suspects after the victim complained to the police helpline 15.

The police caught Yasin and Essa and arrested them after an exchange of fire. They were taken to Jinnah Postgraudate Medical Centre for medical attention under police custody. The police said they were involved in various cases of street crime. Cases have been registered against them while an investigation is under way.

Latest News

More From Karachi