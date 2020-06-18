close
Thu Jun 18, 2020
Man gunned down in Manghopir

Karachi

A man was gunned down in a firing incident in Baloch Para on Wednesday. Rescuers transported the man to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. He was identified as 30-year-old Abdul Latif, son of Karim Buksh.

The police, while quoting the initial investigation, said the deceased and his brothers had a fight with Habib, who is the brother-in-law of the deceased’s brother, a few days ago. The police said Habib opened fire on Latif after an exchange of hot words, killing him on the spot. The suspect managed to escape after committing the crime.

