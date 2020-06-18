MQM-P wishes federal minister Haque early recovery

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has expressed wishes for a speedy recovery by party leader and federal minister Syed Aminul Haque, who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Haque, who is a coordination committee member and spokesperson of the party, took oath as federal minister for IT on April 22, after Prime Minister Imran Khan had accepted the resignation of Siddiqui. The MQM-P leaders and members had shown their concern for Haque’s health, said a statement issued by the party on Wednesday.

“May Allah grant Haque the strength to fight this,” Siddiqui said. Haque is currently in self-isolation in the parliament lodges. He was in Islamabad to attend the budget session in the National Assembly.