PSP calls for formation of Provincial Finance Commission

Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal has said the only guarantee of Pakistan’s survival and prosperity is the formation of the Provincial Finance Commission (PFC) on the National Finance Commission’s (NFC) pattern and awarding autonomy to districts and cities in line with provincial autonomy.

He expressed these views while talking to a large number of activists belonging to various political parties from District West, who announced their joining PSP at the Pakistan House, the party’s secretariat, on Wednesday.

Kamal said that the PSP knew exactly how to practically resolve all the problems of Pakistan. “On the one hand, the political parties of the prime minister, the chief minister and the Karachi mayor, who have all the powers and resources, are in disarray, while on the other hand people from all walks of life are joining the PSP that currently does not have a single representative in any tier of government.”

He said “the incompetent rulers” had left the people to die in critical times in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, while the PSP Foundation, the party’s charity front, was working day and night to provide facilities to the people of Pakistan.

“Public knows our character, ability, service and spirit of brotherhood,” the PSP chief said.